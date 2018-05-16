By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Doria Sweetcorn In Water 198G

£ 0.60
£3.75/kg
An 80g serving (drained) contains:
  • Energy229kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn in water.
  • Clean - Can - Recycle
  • An 80g serving contains 1 portion of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn, Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. One opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container. Cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan with a pat of butter and heat through for 4-5 minutes, stirring gently. Do not allow to boil as this may impair the flavour.

Produce of

Packed in Thailand

Number of uses

Can contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd.,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St Ives,
  • Cambridgeshire,

Return to

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

198g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) 100g contains(drained) An 80g serving containsRI %RI* for an average adult
Energy286kJ229kJ8400kJ
-68kcal55kcal 3%2000kcal
Fat1.4g1.2g2%70g
of which saturates0.4g0.3g1%20g
Carbohydrate11.6g9.3g
of which sugars3.3g2.6g3%90g
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein2.3g1.8g
Salt0.01g0.01g <1%6g
Can contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

