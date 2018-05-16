La Doria Sweetcorn In Water 198G

- Energy229kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.3g1%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ
Product Description
- Sweetcorn in water.
- Clean - Can - Recycle
- An 80g serving contains 1 portion of your 5 a day
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Sweetcorn, Water
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. One opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container. Cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan with a pat of butter and heat through for 4-5 minutes, stirring gently. Do not allow to boil as this may impair the flavour.
Produce of
Packed in Thailand
Number of uses
Can contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd.,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St Ives,
- Cambridgeshire,
Return to
- LDH (La Doria) Ltd.,
- LDH House,
- Parsons Green,
- St Ives,
- Cambridgeshire,
- PE27 4AA.
- www.ldhltd.com
Drained weight
160g
Net Contents
198g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(drained) 100g contains
|(drained) An 80g serving contains
|RI %
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|286kJ
|229kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|68kcal
|55kcal
|3%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.2g
|2%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|9.3g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|2.6g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|<1%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
