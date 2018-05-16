Northern Dough Co. Sourdough Bread Dough 440G
New
Product Description
- NORTHERN DOUGH CO. SOURDOUGH BRD DOUGH 440G
- Discover what else you can do with our dough
- Read about us and our story at northerndoughco.com
- For Hands that Love to Make
- We started The Northern Dough Co because we love all things bakery - the making as much as the munching. Getting our hands on the dough, shaping it, seeing it rise, and the smell of freshly baked bread filling the kitchen. It's more than great bread, it's a great experience - and it's one we wanted to share.
- (The dough duo) Amy & Chris
- Both inner and outer packaging 100% recyclable
- Bake-It-Yourself with Our Shortcut to Freshly Baked Sourdough
- Create a Fresh Baked Loaf
- Sourdough Makes a Great Pizza Base
- Bake & Enjoy
- Makes a 440g Loaf, of 2 Great Pizzas!
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Dried Durum Wheat Sourdough, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Wheat (Gluten). Prepared to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to production methods.
Storage
Keep frozen, defrost fully before use. Store chilled once defrosted and use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the UK with pride
Preparation and Usage
- How to Dough It
- 1. Defrost
- Leaving the dough in the wrapper, defrost in the fridge overnight, or at room temperature for at least 4 hours. As the dough comes to life, you'll notice it rise and grow a little - this is completely normal.
- 2. Shape
- Bring both doughballs together (without flour) and shape as desired.
- 3. Place
- Place the dough onto a floured baking tray, or proving basket.
- 4. Rise
- Cover and leave to double in size for up to 4 hours. Once risen, you can score the top to create your own design (if desired).
- 5. Heat
- Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/ Fan 200°C or Gas Mark 7.
- 6. Bake
- For 25 mins, leave to cool, slice and enjoy.
- Want to Make the Ultimate Sourdough Loaf?
- Thaw, shape & rise, bake & enjoy
- Fancy baking sourdough at home, but don't know where to start? We've got you! Inside this box you'll find 2 dough balls made with the most delicious ingredients we could find. A few simple steps, a little rising time and you're well on your way to baking the ultimate crusty sourdough loaf, to be enjoyed fresh from the oven.
Name and address
- The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
- PO Box 2072,
- Preston,
- PR5 9DA.
Net Contents
2 x 220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|Energy
|906kJ/214kcal
|Total Fat
|1.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|40.8g
|Of which sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.03g
