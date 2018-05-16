Product Description
- NANDO'S PERI PERI GARLIC BAG & BAKE 20G
- Visit nandos.co.uk/sauces for more info on our products
- If it's garlic you want, it's garlic you've got! With a kick of Peri-Peri heat, a hint of zesty lemon and a heap of garlicky goodness, this punchy pack is guaranteed to impress any dinner guest.
- Box - Recycle
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Bag Included for Tender Chicken
- Chilli rating - Medium
- No Looking Back
- No Artificial Preservatives, Flavours or Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - Parev
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Herbs and Spices (Chilli, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Parsley, Paprika), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate), Flavourings (Garlic, Lemon, Nutmeg), Sunflower Seed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Paprika Extract
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Produce of
Made in South Africa, Shared with Love
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 4
- Bag it:
- - Pop 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500 g) in the bag, add your spice, fold the open edge of the bag twice and crease well.
- - Give it a gentle shake to spread the spice.
- Bake it:
- - Preheat your oven to 210°C (fan assisted 190°C).
- - Place the bag lying flat on a baking tray with the seams downwards and place on the bottom rack of the oven.
- - Cook for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
- - When the buzzer goes, open the bag, coat the chicken in the juices and serve. Enjoy!
- Get adventurous with any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies - it's in your hands! Cooking times will vary.
- Use all contents immediately once opened.
Number of uses
Servings per box: 1, Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- BOTTOM RACK
- BAG FLAMMABLE
- MAKE SURE BAG DOES NOT TOUCH SIDES OR TOP OF OVEN
- Important:
- - Do not use in a gas oven.
- - Bag is flammable.
- - Ensure grill is off at all times.
- - Do not exceed the temperature specified.
- - Bag expands during cooking. Do not allow the bag to touch open flame, the sides or top of the oven.
- - Use caution when opening the bag as the content will be hot.
- - Do not reuse the bag.
- - Do not use in microwave.
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave Quantity Per 100 g
|Ave Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|1339 kJ /
|268 kJ /
|-
|326 kcal
|65 kcal
|Fat
|2.9 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.06 g
|Carbohydrate
|65.0 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|31.1 g
|6.2 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|16.4 g
|3.3 g
|-
|-
Safety information
