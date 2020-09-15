Echo Falls Summer Berries Fruit Fusion 750ml

Product Description
- Alcoholic Mixed Beverage.
- A fruity fusion of summer strawberries and sweet raspberry flavours with a touch of dark fruits make our Echo Falls summer berries fruit fusion. Whether getting ready for a night out with your friends or enjoying over ice at a BBQ, our summer berries fruit fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
- 4.1 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
4.1
ABV
5.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Grape Variety
Rosé Grape Blend
Vinification Details
History
- At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating modern and delicious wines, perfect for nights in and social get-togethers. A fruity fusion of summer strawberries and sweet raspberry flavours with a touch of dark fruits make our Echo Falls summer berries fruit fusion. Whether getting ready for a night out with your friends or enjoying over ice at a BBQ, our summer berries fruit fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Best consumed within 3 days of opening.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
- UK.
- www.echofallswine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|243kJ/58kcal
|304kJ/73kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
