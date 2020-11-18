We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Trek Power Peanut Butter Crunch Bar 55G

Trek Power Peanut Butter Crunch Bar 55G
£ 1.75
£3.19/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter High Protein Bar, Covered in A Natural Chocolate Alternative
  • This tasty, high protein peanut butter bar is full of natural goodness, without compromising on taste! Using the best vegan, gluten free and wheat free ingredients like amazing soya protein crunchies, we managed to create an incredible, healthy peanut butter snack, without any artificial nasties. Better yet, it is packed with plant based protein that will give you an energy boost so you can take on anything!
  • TREK's Peanut Butter Crunch Power bar is packed with 15g of plant protein and vegan ingredients! It's perfect as a treat or the ultimate workout snack.
  • This bar is 55g of greatness, just like you deserve!
  • A delicious source of plant based protein enrobed in a naturally vegan chocolate alternative
  • At TREK we're proud of our 'better for you' snack range. We believe that nature has all the best ingredients a person could ask for. No need for manufactured or modified foods because we have sourced the finest, healthy carbs and plant based protein that is sure to keep your energy levels high throughout the day. Try our Power bars today!
  • Wheat and gluten free
  • Plant based ingredients
  • 15g protein
  • Naturally vegan
  • Transfats free
  • GM free
  • Pack size: 55G
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate (25%), Chocolate Alternative (Dates, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Tigernuts, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring) (18%), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Coconut Milk Powder, Apple Fibres, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Peanut Butter (12%), Chicory Fibre, Dates, Date Syrup, Peanuts, Peanut Flour, Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts, Sesame and Milk.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.
  • eatTREK.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g
Energy 1740kJ/416kcal957kJ/229kcal
Fat 18.9g10.4g
of which saturates 7.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate 27.1g14.9g
of which sugars 19.2g10.5g
Fibre 12.1g6.6g
Protein 28.3g15.5g
Salt 0.90g0.49g
Manganese 0.87mg NRV◊ 44%0.48mg NRV◊ 24%
◊Nutrient reference value--
Pricey But Worth It - I think

5 stars

Love it - just like a normal choc bar but dairy free & vegan. Just wish it was a bit cheaper

