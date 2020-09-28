By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old Speckled Hen Special Multipack 8 X 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Old Speckled Hen Special Multipack 8 X 500Ml
£ 10.00
£2.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • ...Owes its name not to a bird, but to a car: a paint-spattered featherweight fabric saloon, the mg factory runaround, fondly referred to as the 'Owld Speckl'd un' thanks to its mottled appearance. Our famous beer, with its distinctive and delicious toffee-malt character, was first brewed in 1979 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic mg factory.
  • 8 x 2.5 UK Units per bottle
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • www.enjoyresponsibly.co.uk
  • Know Your Limits: The UK Chief Medical Officers Recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • Multi-pack bottle not to be sold individually
  • Recyclable
  • Special Multipack
  • Distinctive
  • Twin Malt Four Hop Brew
  • Creating Beers of Distinction
  • Smooth & refreshing
  • Bursting with flavour
  • Pack size: 4000ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Chilled

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Morland Brewing,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Morland Brewing,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • www.oldspeckledhen.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 032 1799

Net Contents

8 x 500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My husband likes this beer, so when I see an offer

5 stars

My husband likes this beer, so when I see an offer I take it, but it doesn`t make clear if the offer is for bottles or cans. Please specify and make it clear.

Usually bought next

Old Speckled Hen 4 X 500Ml Cans

Aldi Price Match

£ 4.29
£2.15/litre

Aldi Price Match

Abbot Ale Strong Bitter 4X500ml Cans

Aldi Price Match

£ 4.49
£2.25/litre

Aldi Price Match

Sharps Doom Bar 6X500ml

£ 8.50
£2.84/litre
Clubcard Price

Bishops Finger Strong Ale 500Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.20
£2.40/litre

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here