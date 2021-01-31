Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Sausages Rolls 120G

Awful don't waste your money
They were very pale took a bite cold, like eating cardboard wrapped mush so put them in the oven unfortunately we're no better, no taste to the filling and the pastry was grease.
Unfortunately, this is just bland.
The quality, I am sure, is absolutely fine but there was no discernible difference in taste or texture between the filling and the pastry. Make your own or try another alternative. Not recommended.
VERY disappointed with Tesco!
Frustrating! These looked perfect for me and sounded delicious too, BUT, when I read the packaging, it says "not suitable for milk allergy sufferers"!!! This is NOT stated on Tesco website or the App! WARNING, DO NOT BUY THESE IF YOU HAVE A MILK ALLERGY! Don't waste your money! I did and can't eat them. VERY disappointed with Tesco! Please Tesco, update your allergy warnings for these new products!!!