Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Sausages Rolls 120G

1.3(3)
£ 0.70
£5.84/kg
One sausage roll
  • Energy818kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pea protein and couscous wrapped in puff pastry.
  • 100% Plant Based Pea protein and couscous wrapped in flaky puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (6%), Couscous (Wheat) (4%), Onion, Wheat Protein, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Parsley, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Sugar, Thyme, Sage, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Mace, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (60g)
Energy1363kJ / 326kcal818kJ / 196kcal
Fat16.8g10.1g
Saturates6.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate31.1g18.7g
Sugars2.5g1.5g
Fibre3.4g2.1g
Protein10.9g6.5g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Awful don't waste your money

1 stars

They were very pale took a bite cold, like eating cardboard wrapped mush so put them in the oven unfortunately we're no better, no taste to the filling and the pastry was grease.

Unfortunately, this is just bland.

2 stars

The quality, I am sure, is absolutely fine but there was no discernible difference in taste or texture between the filling and the pastry. Make your own or try another alternative. Not recommended.

VERY disappointed with Tesco!

1 stars

Frustrating! These looked perfect for me and sounded delicious too, BUT, when I read the packaging, it says "not suitable for milk allergy sufferers"!!! This is NOT stated on Tesco website or the App! WARNING, DO NOT BUY THESE IF YOU HAVE A MILK ALLERGY! Don't waste your money! I did and can't eat them. VERY disappointed with Tesco! Please Tesco, update your allergy warnings for these new products!!!

