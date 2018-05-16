Chicago Town Deep Dish Cheesburger Pizza 2 X 172G
New
- Energy1932 kJ 461 kcal23%
- Fat20g29%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, a blend of mozzarella and red Cheddar, seasoned beef, tomatoes, pickled gherkins and red onion.
- We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and then go full-on with mouth-watering toppings and a loada cheese. Welcome to pizza heaven my friend.
- In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
- Check out our range
- Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Medley
- Chicago Town Tomato Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
- Made with our signature tomato sauce
- Oven cook in 22 mins
- Pack size: 344G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Blend of Mozzarella and Red Cheddar (with Colour Annatto Norbixin) (12%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Seasoned Beef (5.5%) (Beef, Beef Fat, Wheat Rusk (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Salt), Salt, Onion, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Stabilisers (E 450, E 451), Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Tomatoes (3%), Pickled Gherkins (3%) (Gherkins, Salt, Vinegar), Red Onions (3%), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Barley Malt Vinegar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Dried Onions, Rice Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Basil Oil, Pepper Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
See Side Of Pack For Best Before End.Keep Frozen And Store Flat. Do Not Defrost. Keep At -18°c Or Cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Caution: Filling Will Be Extremely Hot!
Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove all packaging.
- Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 190°C; Cook for approx: 20-24 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 190°C /375°F; Cook for approx: 22-26 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5; Cook for approx: 22-26 minutes
Produce of
Made In The United Kingdom Using Milk, Beef And Vegetables From Different Origins
Number of uses
Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
Return to
- Guarantee: We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of our complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact Information: email: @ crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
Net Contents
2 x 172g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake* Per pizza
|Reference Intake* Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1166
|1932
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|278
|461
|23%
|2000
|Fat
|12g
|20g
|29%
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|5.4g
|27%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|54g
|21%
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|5.1g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|9.2g
|15g
|30%
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|1.6g
|27%
|6.0g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021