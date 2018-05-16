By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr. Oetker Decorating Icing White 50G

Dr. Oetker Decorating Icing White 50G
£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Piping Tube filled with Soft White Icing
  • Decorating Icing is perfect for both writing and adding intricate detail to your bakes.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before End See base.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Baking!
  • Knead tube gently before use or place tube in a jug of warm water to soften.
  • Remove cap and squeeze tube, applying even pressure.
  • After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely.
  • Decorated items may be refrigerated.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
  • DO NOT REFRIGERATE TUBES

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1299 kJ/308 kcal
Fat 6.8g
of which saturates 5.8g
Carbohydrate 61g
of which sugars 44g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.08g

WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard. DO NOT REFRIGERATE TUBES

