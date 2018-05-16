Tesco Organic Bunched Carrots 400g

- Energy140kJ 33kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 42kcal
Product Description
- Organic Bunched Carrots
- Eat boiled, steamed, in a stir fry, roasted or as a lunch time snack. Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Carrot
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Italy
Preparation and Usage
Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Remove tops and tails. Cut into even sized pieces for cooking.
Oven
Time: 35-40 minutes
Temp: 220°C
Temp: 425°F
Temp: Gas 7
Instructions: Place in a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Hob
Time: 5 - 6 minutes
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water.
Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Serve immediately.
Steam
Time: 8-10 minutes
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Serve immediately.
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
Servings
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical 80g serving contains
|Energy
|175kJ / 42kcal
|140kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin A
|2079µg (260%NRV)
|1663µg (208%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
