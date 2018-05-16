Tesco Organic Bunched Carrots 400g

Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Remove tops and tails. Cut into even sized pieces for cooking.

Oven

Time: 35-40 minutes

Temp: 220°C

Temp: 425°F

Temp: Gas 7

Instructions: Place in a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Hob

Time: 5 - 6 minutes

Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water.

Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Serve immediately.

Steam

Time: 8-10 minutes

Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Serve immediately.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.