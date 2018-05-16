By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Bunched Carrots 400g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Organic Bunched Carrots 400g
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
  • Energy140kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Bunched Carrots
  • Eat boiled, steamed, in a stir fry, roasted or as a lunch time snack. Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields and haven for wildlife.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Carrot

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Remove tops and tails. Cut into even sized pieces for cooking.

    Oven
    Time: 35-40 minutes
    Temp: 220°C
    Temp: 425°F
    Temp: Gas 7
    Instructions: Place in a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

    Hob
    Time: 5 - 6 minutes
    Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.
    Serve immediately.

    Steam
    Time: 8-10 minutes
    Instructions: Place in a steamer for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.
    Serve immediately.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

     

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 80g serving contains
Energy175kJ / 42kcal140kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.9g6.3g
Sugars7.4g5.9g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin A2079µg (260%NRV)1663µg (208%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here