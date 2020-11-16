Heat & Enjoy Indian Style Selection 320G
Product Description
- 4 Vegetable samosas made with vegetables and spices wrapped in pastry. 4 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 4 Onion bhajis made with onion, gram flour and spices.
- A selection of Indian style classics; Onion bhajis, samosas and pakoras
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Samosas: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Seed, Onion Seed, Poppy Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ground Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Vegetable Pakoras: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (12%), Spinach, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Onion Bhajis: Onion (91%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12-14 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (147g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1620kJ
|1102kJ
|389kcal
|265kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|21.4g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|4.6g
|Protein
|8.8g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 320g typically weighs 294g.
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values ½ of a pack (147g**) Per 100g ½ of a pack (147g**) Per 100g Energy 1620kJ 1102kJ 389kcal 265kcal Fat 23.8g 16.2g 23.8g 16.2g Saturates 1.9g 1.3g 1.9g 1.3g Carbohydrate 31.4g 21.4g 31.4g 21.4g Sugars 7.2g 4.9g 7.2g 4.9g Fibre 6.7g 4.6g 6.7g 4.6g Protein 8.8g 6.0g 8.8g 6.0g Salt 0.8g 0.6g 0.8g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
