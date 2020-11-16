By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Indian Style Selection 320G

Heat & Enjoy Indian Style Selection 320G
£ 3.00
£9.38/kg

  • Energy1620kJ 389kcal
    19%
  • Fat23.8g
    34%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Vegetable samosas made with vegetables and spices wrapped in pastry. 4 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 4 Onion bhajis made with onion, gram flour and spices.
  • A selection of Indian style classics; Onion bhajis, samosas and pakoras
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • A selection of Indian style classics; onion bhajis, samosas and pakoras
  • 14 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Samosas: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Seed, Onion Seed, Poppy Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ground Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Vegetable Pakoras: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (12%), Spinach, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Onion Bhajis: Onion (91%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12-14 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (147g**)Per 100g
Energy1620kJ1102kJ389kcal265kcal
Fat23.8g16.2g
Saturates1.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate31.4g21.4g
Sugars7.2g4.9g
Fibre6.7g4.6g
Protein8.8g6.0g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 320g typically weighs 294g.--
