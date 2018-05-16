Dr Oetker Decorating Icing Gold 50G
Product Description
- Piping Tube filled with Soft Gold Icing
- For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas visit our website www.oetker.co.uk
- Decorating Icing is perfect for both writing and adding intricate detail to your bakes.
- Making baking fun since 1891
- Widely Recycled
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Modified Starch (Tapioca), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Best Before End See base.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Knead tube gently before use.
- Remove cap and squeeze a small amount onto a plate to release any gel they may have separated.
- Squeeze tube, applying even pressure.
- After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely.
- Decorated items may be refrigerated.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
- DO NOT REFRIGERATE TUBES
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For:
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1137 kJ/268 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|of which sugars
|47g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
Safety information
