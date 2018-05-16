YO! Korean Sweet Chilli sauce 200ml
Product Description
- Koran Sweet Chilli Sauce
- A tasty sweet & spicy Korean chilli sauce made with fiery cayenne peppers. Use it as a dipping sauce, or drizzle it over veggies, rice, or chicken for a delicious kick that takes your taste buds up a notch!
- Rinse - Cap On - Recycle
- Ⓒ YO! 2020. Produced under licence by The Flava People
- Dip, drizzle & sizzle
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Starch, Garlic Purée, Spices (Cracked Red Chilli, Cayenne, Black Pepper), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated use within 28 days Best before end: see top of bottle.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Dip:
- Fries, chicken, prawn crackers or pretty much anything that takes your fancy.
- Drizzle:
- Over burgers, sandwiches, rice, chicken or veg to add a delicious sweet chilli kick.
- Sizzle:
- Coat generously over chicken, salmon or veg before cooking. Grill or oven cook until cooked through, golden and deliciously sticky.
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
Return to
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
- Manchester,
- M22 4XR.
Net Contents
200ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|869kJ/205kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|48.6g
|of which sugars
|39.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.77g
