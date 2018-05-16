By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Moo Free Cocoa Baking Drops 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Moo Free Cocoa Baking Drops 100G
£ 1.70
£1.70/100g

New

Product Description

  • Cocoa Baking Drops
  • UTZ Certified cocoa
  • Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism. We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming. www.utz.org
  • Choccy Recipes
  • Find lots of great choccy baking ideas on our website at recipes.moofreechocolates
  • The Perfect Dairy Dodging Choccy Ingredient
  • Unlike bitter, dark chocolate, these baking drops will add a deliciously smooth flavour like milk chocolate to your baking.
  • For Dairy Dodging Choccy Bakers
  • Dairy, gluten and soya free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa [33%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Chicory Root, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Name and address

  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • Devon,
  • EX212 6FN.

Return to

  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • Devon,
  • EX212 6FN.
  • hello@moofreechocolates.com
  • moofreechocolates.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2234kJ / 536kcal
Fat 31g
of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrate 57g
of which sugars 42g
Protein 3g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Moo Free White Cocoa Baking Drops 100G

£ 1.70
£1.70/100g

New

Moo Free Oscar The Bear 80G

£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

New

Moo Free Original Santa Shaped Cocoa Bar 32G

£ 0.80
£2.50/100g

Moo Free Bunnycomb Mini Bar 20G

£ 0.60
£3.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here