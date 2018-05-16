CREATE A CAKE CHRISTMAS GINGERBREAD BISCUIT KIT 194g
New
Product Description
- Gingerbread mix, white, black, green and red writing icings and a reusable plastic cutter.
- Sachet - Plastic - check local recycling
- Tube/Lid - check local recycling
- Create Your Own
- No artificial colours, flavours, or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 194G
Information
Ingredients
Gingerbread Mix (68%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cane Molasses, Ginger, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), White Writing Icing (9%) (Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Palm Oil, Water, Dried Egg White, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Red Writing Icing (9%) (Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Water, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Black Writing Icing (7%) (Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Dried Egg White, Water, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Green Writing Icing (7%) (Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Palm Oil, Water, Dried Egg White, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Spirulina, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions:
- For the biscuit mix you will need: 40g of melted unsalted butter, 60g of golden syrup.
- Bake time 12 mins
- 1 Add 60g of golden syrup and 40g of unsalted butter to a saucepan. Heat until all of the butter has melted and the syrup has begun to boil.
- 2 Remove from the heat and add the gingerbread mix to the saucepan. Stir well using a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough.
- 3 Set aside for 5 mins, once cool enough to touch empty onto a clean work surface and knead until smooth. Alternatively, tip the dough into a table top mixer and beat on medium for 1-2 minutes.
- 4 Leave to cool and then using a rolling pin, roll the dough out onto a work surface dusted with flour to a thickness of 5mm.
- 5 Cut out 10 shapes from the dough using the cutter provided (you may need to re-roll the dough to get all 10 shapes).
- 6 Place the cut-out dough shapes onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment and bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray.
- 7 Use the icing pens provided to decorate and create either reindeer faces or gingerbread men using the images printed on the carton as a guide.
- Baking time: bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven (180°C conventional, 160°C fan assist, gas mark 4) for approx. 12 mins, when baked remove from the oven and leave to cool on the baking tray.
Number of uses
Contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Create a Cake,
- Oak Green House,
- Oak Green Business Park,
- Earl Road,
- Cheadle Hulme,
- Cheshire,
Return to
- Create a Cake,
- Oak Green House,
- Oak Green Business Park,
- Earl Road,
- Cheadle Hulme,
- Cheshire,
- SK8 6QL.
Net Contents
213g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as Consumed per 100g
|as Consumed per 27g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1625kJ
|439kJ
|5%
|8400kJ
|-
|386kcal
|104kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|3.2g
|5%
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|63.8g
|17.2g
|of which sugars
|38.8g
|10.5g
|11%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|2%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|When made up according to instructions
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020