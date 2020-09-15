Birds Eye Steam Fresh Sweet Chilli Vibrant Vegetable Mix 300G

- Energy409kJ 98kcal5%
Product Description
- Yellow Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn Red Pepper and Green Beans with Sweet Chilli Sauce.
- Enjoy our Steamfresh Vibrant Vegetable Mix as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Locks in Goodness* Keeps the Crunch
- Wave goodbye to soggy, colourless vegetables. Our clever individual pyramid pouches gently steam our delicious Vibrant Vegetable Mix to unlock all its natural goodness* and give you perfect tasting results every time, in just 4 minutes. Each portion contains 1 of your 5 a day of vegetables, is high in Fibre, rich in vitamin C, and a source of vitamin B1. For an extra oomph, we've seasoned our vegetables with a hint of sweet chilli. Hello, nutritious, yummy veggies!
- *Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Our Birds Eye Steamfresh Vibrant Vegetable Mix provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- With yellow carrot batons
- Delicious in 4 minutes
- With a hint of sweet chilli
- 1 of 5 a-day
- 2 pyramid steamers
- Chilli - rating - 1
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- High in fibre
- Rich in vitamin C
- Source of vitamin B1
Ingredients
Yellow Carrots (23%), Sugar Snap Peas (20%), Baby Corn (20%), Red Pepper (16%), Green Beans (14%), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Coriander Leaves, Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Red Chilli Pepper, Water, Vinegar
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Pyramid Bag Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|274KJ
|409kJ
|- kcal
|66kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|5.4g
|- of which Saturates
|3.0g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|7.6g
|- of which Sugars
|4.2g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.0g
|Protein
|1.90
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.37g
|Vitamin C
|27mg 34% NRV**
|41mg 51% NRV**
|Vitamin B1
|0.2mg 18% NRV**
|0.3mg 27% NRV**
|**Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
