Moo Free Oscar The Bear 80G

Moo Free Oscar The Bear 80G
£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow Cocoa Bear Shape
  • UTZ Certified cocoa
  • Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism. We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming. www.utz.org
  • You'll "Bearly" Beleive It's Not Milk Choclate
  • Meet Oscar the bear who has a ninja-like nose for a cracking cocoa pod and knows the forests like the back of his paw. So, if you are trying to sniff out an amazing Christmas treat that tastes like fantastic milk chocolate but is made without using any milk, then Oscar is your man - we mean bear. Thanks Oscar, now everyone can have a wonderful Moo Free Christmas!
  • Moo Free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy dodging bite.
  • Moo Free is a small family business, dedicated to using ethically sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging. Our factories send 0% waste to landfill and our wonderful team includes several amazing people with autism.
  • The container in this box was made with recycled plastic.
  • Please be kind to the environment and recycle it again. Thanks.
  • Recycle
  • For Dairy Dodging Christmas Choccy Chompers
  • A choc-packed party of milk-free mayhem
  • Dairy, gluten and soya free
  • No palm oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa [33%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Chicory Root, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • River Tamar Way,
  • Holsworthy,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values Per 100gPer Bear
Energy2234 kJ1787 kJ
-536 kcal429 kcal
Fat31 g25 g
of which saturates20 g16 g
Carbohydrates57 g46 g
of which sugars42 g34 g
Protein3 g2.4 g
Salt0 g0g

Dairy Free delight for my milk allergic son

5 stars

My boy LOVES Moo Free Chocolate and I can't wait to give him this at Christmas.He is allergic to milk so it is great he can join in the chocolate fun. I can't wait to try their advent calendar too.

