Nomo No Missing Out Advent Calendar 96G

Product Description
- An assortment of non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with caramel flavour and sea salt & non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate.
- Find out more at ra.org
- No one likes missing out and our NOMO Advent Calendar is the perfect way to celebrate this festive season. Filled with a selection of Caramel & Sea Salt Choc and Creamy Choc drop shaped pieces, it really will feel like Christmas every day!
- Rainforest Alliance Certified People & Nature - Cocoa
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org
- The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
- Free from Dairy, Gluten, Egg and Nuts
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 96G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass *, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Sea Salt, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Servings per package: 24, Serving size: 4g (1 piece)
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Return to
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
- Co. Meath,
- C15 PK33,
Net Contents
96g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4g
|Energy
|2318kJ
|93kJ
|-
|557kcal
|22kcal
|Fat
|36g
|1.4g
|-of which saturates
|20g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|2.2g
|-of which sugars
|34g
|1.4g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.01g
|96g = 24 x 4g
|-
|-
