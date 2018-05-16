Remedy Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade 4X330ml

Product Description
- A naturally fermented sparkling kombucha made with hibiscus tea, natural raspberry flavour, lemon juice and sweetener from the stevia plant.
- Our founders source only the highest quality ingredients. We're making it right.
- We started Remedy on our kitchen counter
- We do things the old school way. Long-aged brews. Small batches. The tastiest kombucha going 'round.
- Sarah & Emmet
- Just 9 calories per can
- Remedy your thirst
- Delicately Brewed for 30 Days
- Our kombucha is handcrafted and traditional
- Sparkling Live Cultured
- The Real Deal
- Fizzy and Refreshing
- A-ok in & out of the fridge
- No Sugar, naturally
- Our kombucha is Raw, Vegan & Unpasteurised
- Pack size: 1320ML
- No Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Raw Kombucha (Carbonated Water, Sugar*, Black Tea Leaves, Green Tea Leaves, Traditional Kombucha Culture), Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Hibiscus Tea, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Lemon Juice, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, *No Sugar remains after Remedy's traditional long-aged fermentation
Number of uses
Servings per can: 1; Serving size: 330 mL
Distributor address
- Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
- 7-10 Chandos Street,
- London,
- W1G 9DQ.
Return to
- Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
- 7-10 Chandos Street,
- London,
- W1G 9DQ.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Per Serving
|Energy
|11 kJ/3 kcal
|36 kJ/9 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Of Which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5 g
|5.0 g
|Of Which Sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|Serving per can: 1, Serving size: 330 mL
