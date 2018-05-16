By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Remedy Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade 4X330ml

Remedy Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade 4X330ml
Product Description

  • A naturally fermented sparkling kombucha made with hibiscus tea, natural raspberry flavour, lemon juice and sweetener from the stevia plant.
  • Want to know more? Get clicking: remedydrinks.com
  • Our founders source only the highest quality ingredients. We're making it right.
  • We started Remedy on our kitchen counter
  • We do things the old school way. Long-aged brews. Small batches. The tastiest kombucha going 'round.
  • Sarah & Emmet
  • Just 9 calories per can
  • Remedy your thirst
  • Delicately Brewed for 30 Days
  • Our kombucha is handcrafted and traditional
  • Sparkling Live Cultured
  • The Real Deal
  • Fizzy and Refreshing
  • A-ok in & out of the fridge
  • No Sugar, naturally
  • Our kombucha is Raw, Vegan & Unpasteurised
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Raw Kombucha (Carbonated Water, Sugar*, Black Tea Leaves, Green Tea Leaves, Traditional Kombucha Culture), Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Hibiscus Tea, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Lemon Juice, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, *No Sugar remains after Remedy's traditional long-aged fermentation

Number of uses

Servings per can: 1; Serving size: 330 mL

Distributor address

  • Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
  • 7-10 Chandos Street,
  • London,
  • W1G 9DQ.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mLPer Serving
Energy11 kJ/3 kcal36 kJ/9 kcal
Fat<0.5 g<0.5 g
Of Which Saturates<0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate1.5 g5.0 g
Of Which Sugars0 g0 g
Fibre<0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g<0.5 g
Salt<0.01 g<0.01 g
Serving per can: 1, Serving size: 330 mL--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

