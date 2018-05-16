Cadbury Dark Milk Multipack 4Pack 112G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ
Product Description
- High cocoa milk chocolate.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created. Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Both rich & creamy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 112G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1x Bar = 1 Portion
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (28 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2339 kJ
|655 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|562 kcal
|157 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|10 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|22 g
|6.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.8 g
|1.3 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.02 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
