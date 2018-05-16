By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dark Milk Multipack 4Pack 112G

Cadbury Dark Milk Multipack 4Pack 112G
£ 1.00
£0.89/100g

New

Each 28 g contains
  • Energy655 kJ 157 kcal
    8%
  • Fat10 g
    15%
  • Saturates6.2 g
    31%
  • Sugars13 g
    15%
  • Salt0.02 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created. Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Both rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x Bar = 1 Portion

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (28 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2339 kJ655 kJ8400 kJ /
-562 kcal157 kcal2000 kcal
Fat37 g10 g70 g
of which Saturates22 g6.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate49 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars48 g13 g90 g
Fibre4.8 g1.3 g-
Protein5.8 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.08 g0.02 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

