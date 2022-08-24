We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Naturya Organic Super Protein Acai Strawberry 210G

4(1)Write a review
Naturya Organic Super Protein Acai Strawberry 210G
£10.00
£47.62/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Plant Superprotein Acai Strawberry
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • To learn more about our Plant SuperProtein, visit naturya.com
  • Blended with hemp to nourish the body*
  • *Contributes to...
  • Energy
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Muscle
  • Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
  • Bones
  • Manganese contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Protection from oxidative stress
  • Manganese & copper contributes to the perfection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Our clean and lean Organic Plant SuperProtein blend contains 15g of plant protein per serving. It is rich in iron to energise the body, magnesium to support normal muscle function and manganese to maintain healthy bones. With natural fruity flavour, this delicious blend is perfect for adding to your shake, smoothie or porridge. Use daily to increase your protein and essential nutrient intake or to support an active lifestyle.
  • What you'll find inside...
  • Hemp
  • Deliciously nutty, Hemp Protein powder contains a broad spectrum of nutrients
  • Acai
  • The deep purple acai berry is hand harvested by Amazonian riverside communities and known locally as the beauty berry
  • Strawberry
  • Strawberries are one of the most consumed berries in the world. With a refreshing aroma, they taste naturally sweet
  • The Power of Hemp
  • Harvested for thousands of years, hemp is one of the most versatile plants on the planet. Our delicious, Organic Hemp Protein powder is made from cold-pressed, ground hemp seeds. It is one of the most holistic superfoods containing a broad spectrum of nutrients your body needs.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • 15g protein per serving
  • Iron, magnesium, manganese
  • Purity tested
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 210G
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Magnesium contributes to normal muscle function
  • Manganese contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Manganese & copper contributes to the perfection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

Organic Hemp Protein Powder (58%), Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Rice Protein Powder, Organic Beetroot Powder, Natural Flavouring, Organic Strawberry Powder (3.3%), Organic Baobab Powder, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum), Organic Acai Powder (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.See base of pack for best before end

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • 1 tablespoon = 10g
  • Try this...
  • Add 30g (3 tablespoons) to 300ml of milk or your favourite plant-based alternative and shake well
  • Add to your porridge for a fruity protein boost
  • Blend one level tablespoon into your favourite smoothie

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g%RI†per 30g%RI†
Energy 1475 kJ443 kJ
-349 kcal105 kcal
Fat 1.4 g0.5 g
of which saturates 0.2 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate 30 g9.1 g
of which sugars 22 g6.5 g
Fibre 8.0 g2.4 g
Protein 49 g15 g
Salt 0.29 g0.09 g
Zinc 8.8 mg882.6 mg26
Manganese 8.8 mg4402.6 mg132
Iron 19.3 mg1385.8 mg41
Copper 1.6 mg1570.47 mg47
Magnesium 707 mg189212 mg57
Potassium 1029 mg51309 mg15
For beneficial effect, we recommend 1 serving (30g) daily----
This pack contains 7 servings----
Vitamins & Minerals----
RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults----
View all Organic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I added this into my morning chai pudding and it t

4 stars

I added this into my morning chai pudding and it tasted amazing! Just wish it was cheaper.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here