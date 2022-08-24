Naturya Organic Super Protein Acai Strawberry 210G

I added this into my morning chai pudding and it t
I added this into my morning chai pudding and it tasted amazing! Just wish it was cheaper.
Organic Hemp Protein Powder (58%), Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Rice Protein Powder, Organic Beetroot Powder, Natural Flavouring, Organic Strawberry Powder (3.3%), Organic Baobab Powder, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum), Organic Acai Powder (1%)
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.See base of pack for best before end
Packed in the UK
This pack contains 7 servings
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|%RI†
|per 30g
|%RI†
|Energy
|1475 kJ
|443 kJ
|-
|349 kcal
|105 kcal
|Fat
|1.4 g
|0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|9.1 g
|of which sugars
|22 g
|6.5 g
|Fibre
|8.0 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|49 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0.29 g
|0.09 g
|Zinc
|8.8 mg
|88
|2.6 mg
|26
|Manganese
|8.8 mg
|440
|2.6 mg
|132
|Iron
|19.3 mg
|138
|5.8 mg
|41
|Copper
|1.6 mg
|157
|0.47 mg
|47
|Magnesium
|707 mg
|189
|212 mg
|57
|Potassium
|1029 mg
|51
|309 mg
|15
|For beneficial effect, we recommend 1 serving (30g) daily
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I added this into my morning chai pudding and it tasted amazing! Just wish it was cheaper.