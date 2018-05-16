Allinson's Self Raising White Baking Flour 1Kg
Product Description
- Self Raising White Flour.
- Sifters, stirrers and rollers, we know nothing compares to homemade.
- Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
- As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
- Have you tried Allison's Self Raising Wholemeal
- Bag - Paper - Recycle
- Quality Ingredients
- Better Baking Every Time
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Best Before End: See top of pack.Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in France using EU wheat
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
1kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1417kJ/339kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|69.9g
|Of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
