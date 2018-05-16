By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson's Self Raising White Baking Flour 1Kg

£ 1.50
£1.50/kg

New

Product Description

  • Self Raising White Flour.
  • Sifters, stirrers and rollers, we know nothing compares to homemade.
  • Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
  • As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
  • Have you tried Allison's Self Raising Wholemeal
  • Bag - Paper - Recycle
  • Quality Ingredients
  • Better Baking Every Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Best Before End: See top of pack.Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France using EU wheat

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1417kJ/339kcal
Fat1.0g
Of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate69.9g
Of which sugars1.5g
Fibre2.0g
Protein9.8g
Salt1.0g

