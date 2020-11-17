Brewdog Punk Ipa 4X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer.
- Free beer on us.
- Sign up and enjoy a free pint of BrewDog beer in your local. Unique code to claim inside pack.
- Visit brewdog.com/localbeer for details on how to get your pint of beer.
- Good beer for good people. United by BrewDog.
- Enjoyed worldwide
- United we stand for better beer
- Fiercely defiant and independent
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before see side.Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the best before date printed on this box. Store cold.
Produce of
Brewed & canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog PLC,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
