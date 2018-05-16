Tesco Finest Spiced Apple & Pear Chutney 220G

- Energy147kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 980kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- Apple and pear chutney spiced with cinnamon and ginger powder.
- with Bramley apples and William pears for a rich and fruity flavour.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Apple (29%), Pear (11%), Onion, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sultanas, Treacle, Ginger Purée, Salt, Dried Apple, Garlic Purée, Cinnamon Powder, Dried Onion, Ginger Powder, Allspice, Sunflower Oil.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 14 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|980kJ / 231kcal
|147kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.1g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|54.0g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.