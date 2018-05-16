We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Spiced Apple & Pear Chutney 220G

Tesco Finest Spiced Apple & Pear Chutney 220G
£ 1.50
£0.68/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 980kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and pear chutney spiced with cinnamon and ginger powder.
  • with Bramley apples and William pears for a rich and fruity flavour.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Apple (29%), Pear (11%), Onion, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sultanas, Treacle, Ginger Purée, Salt, Dried Apple, Garlic Purée, Cinnamon Powder, Dried Onion, Ginger Powder, Allspice, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy980kJ / 231kcal147kJ / 35kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate56.1g8.4g
Sugars54.0g8.1g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein0.4g<0.1g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
