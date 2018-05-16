Mentos Pure Fresh Cherry Chewing Gum 97G
Product Description
- Chewing gum with sweeteners, cherry flavour.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Sugarfree
- Pack size: 97G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Maltitol Syrup, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Gum Base, Maltodextrin, Starch, Acids (Malic Acids, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Coconut Fat, Cherry Juice Powder (0.35%)*, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Green Tea Extract, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (E321), Colours (Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), *Corresponds to 3% Fruit Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 Da Breda,
- Holland.
Net Contents
97g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|789 kJ / 189 kcal
|Fat
|0.7 g
|- saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|- sugars
|0.5 g
|- polyols
|66 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
