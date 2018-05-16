By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mentos Pure Fresh Cherry Chewing Gum 97G

Mentos Pure Fresh Cherry Chewing Gum 97G
£ 2.00
£2.07/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chewing gum with sweeteners, cherry flavour.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • Pack size: 97G
Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Xylitol, Sorbitol, Maltitol Syrup, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Gum Base, Maltodextrin, Starch, Acids (Malic Acids, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Coconut Fat, Cherry Juice Powder (0.35%)*, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Green Tea Extract, Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (E321), Colours (Carmine, Brilliant Blue FCF), *Corresponds to 3% Fruit Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 Da Breda,
  • Holland.

Net Contents

97g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 789 kJ / 189 kcal
Fat 0.7 g
- saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 71 g
- sugars 0.5 g
- polyols 66 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.03 g
of which:-
