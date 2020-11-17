Salt Crash American Pale Ale 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Come visit us!
- Brewery / Taproom / Love Music Venue
- Crash [Crash] Noun
- A rough fabric made from yarns that are usually undyed.
- 2. A hazy pale ale with tropical aromas and balanced bitterness.
- Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
- Salt is a micro-brewery on a mission to unify heritage and modern brewing. Our homeland, the UNESCO village of Saltaire was built by a super-progressive pioneer of worker's rights in the 1800s. We adopt the same progressive spirit through our modern brewing styles. The inspiration of our forefathers can be seen in our name, throughout our brewery, and the textile terms used to name our beers.
- 1.7 UK Units per can
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Fruit 5.0%, Pine
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Chilled
Storage
Store ChilledBest Before: See Base of Can
Produce of
This beer is brewed and canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Salt Beer Factory,
- 199 Bingley Road,
- Saltaire,
- BD18 4DH.
Return to
- www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
