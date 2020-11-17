By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Salt Crash American Pale Ale 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Come visit us!
  • Brewery / Taproom / Love Music Venue
  • Crash [Crash] Noun
  • A rough fabric made from yarns that are usually undyed.
  • 2. A hazy pale ale with tropical aromas and balanced bitterness.
  • Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
  • Salt is a micro-brewery on a mission to unify heritage and modern brewing. Our homeland, the UNESCO village of Saltaire was built by a super-progressive pioneer of worker's rights in the 1800s. We adopt the same progressive spirit through our modern brewing styles. The inspiration of our forefathers can be seen in our name, throughout our brewery, and the textile terms used to name our beers.
  • 1.7 UK Units per can
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Fruit 5.0%, Pine
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store ChilledBest Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

This beer is brewed and canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Salt Beer Factory,
  • 199 Bingley Road,
  • Saltaire,
  • BD18 4DH.

Return to

  • Salt Beer Factory,
  • 199 Bingley Road,
  • Saltaire,
  • BD18 4DH.
  • www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

