Haagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream 460Ml

2x scoop (86 g)
  • Energy1132 kJ 270 kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1316 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with Belgian chocolate (23%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Real indulgence with just four ingredients: real cream, milk, eggs and sugar.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Salted Caramel Ice Cream recipe.
  • 460ml = 400g
  • Made with real cream
  • Gluten free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (29%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Belgian Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butter Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g2x scoop (86 g)%* (86 g)
Energy 1316 kJ1132 kJ
-314 kcal270 kcal14 %
Fat 20.7 g17.8 g25 %
of which saturates 12.7 g10.9 g55 %
Carbohydrate 26.2 g22.6 g9 %
of which sugars 24.3 g20.9 g23 %
Fibre 2.2 g1.9 g-
Protein 4.5 g3.9 g8 %
Salt 0.13 g0.11 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---

