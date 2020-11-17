Haagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream 460Ml
- Energy1132 kJ 270 kcal14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1316 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate ice cream with Belgian chocolate (23%).
- Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Real indulgence with just four ingredients: real cream, milk, eggs and sugar.
- Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
- Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Salted Caramel Ice Cream recipe.
- 460ml = 400g
- Made with real cream
- Gluten free
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 460ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (29%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Belgian Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butter Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.com
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
460ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|2x scoop (86 g)
|%* (86 g)
|Energy
|1316 kJ
|1132 kJ
|-
|314 kcal
|270 kcal
|14 %
|Fat
|20.7 g
|17.8 g
|25 %
|of which saturates
|12.7 g
|10.9 g
|55 %
|Carbohydrate
|26.2 g
|22.6 g
|9 %
|of which sugars
|24.3 g
|20.9 g
|23 %
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|1.9 g
|-
|Protein
|4.5 g
|3.9 g
|8 %
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.11 g
|2 %
|*Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020