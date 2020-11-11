Off The Eaten Path Pea&Bean Stick Caramelised Onion 100G

Surprisingly nice.
I was surprised by how much I liked these. Good flavours and textures. The only down point is the price. I had a coupon to try these for free otherwise I don't think I would of tried them.
Love it
Really lovely I will buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1858kJ
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Bean Flour (14%), Pinto Bean Flour (13%), Green Pea Flour (13%), Caramelised Onion and Balsamic Vinegar Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Fructose, Herbs, Tamarind Powder, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt, Potassium Chloride, Beetroot Powder, Spinach Powder
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume within 3 days. For best before date, see side of pack.
This sharing pack contains 3-4 servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g (%*) Serving
|Energy
|1858kJ
|558kJ
|-
|443kcal
|133kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|17.0g
|5.1g (7%*)
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|0.5g (3%*)
|Carbohydrates
|59.0g
|18.0g
|Of which Sugars
|5.0g
|1.5g (2%*)
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|2.00g
|0.60g (10%*)
|This Sharing Pack Contains 3-4 Servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
