Moo Free White Cocoa Baking Drops 100G
New
Product Description
- White Cocoa Baking Drops
- UTZ Certified cocoa - Made using ethically sourced ingredients in factories that send 0% waste to landfill by a wonderful team that includes several amazing people with autism. We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming. www.utz.org
- Choccy Recipes
- Find lots of great choccy baking ideas on our website at recipes.moofreechocolates
- The Perfect Dairy Dodging Choccy Ingredient
- These white baking drops will add a deliciously, sweet flavour like white chocolate to your baking.
- For Dairy Dodging Choccy Bakers
- Dairy, gluten and soya free
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter [32%], Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Flavouring (Vanilla), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Name and address
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Holsworthy,
- Devon,
- EX212 6FN.
Return to
- hello@moofreechocolates.com
- moofreechocolates.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2411kJ / 578kcal
|Fat
|36g
|of which saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|of which sugars
|41g
|Protein
|2g
|Salt
|0g
