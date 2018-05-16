Tesco Finest Billionaires Cheesecake 500G

- Energy1380kJ 331kcal17%
- Fat19.4g28%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars20.8g23%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1663kJ
Product Description
- Cocoa biscuit base topped with chocolate cheesecake and salted caramel sauce, finished with a chocolate ganache, milk chocolate curls and gold lustre.
- Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake and Parisian chocolatiers, our chefs slowly baked this cheesecake to achieve a light and creamy texture that complements with the crumbly biscuit base. It is then covered in chocolate ganache with pockets of velvety salted caramel and hand decorated with chocolate curls and dusted with golden sparkles.
- Cocoa biscuit base, topped with chocolate cheesecake and pockets of salted caramel sauce. Finished with a chocolate ganache, chocolate decorations and gold lustre.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Salted Caramel Sauce (9%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Palm Oil, Water, Belgian Dark Chocolate (4.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cheesecake (83g)
|Energy
|1663kJ
|1380kJ
|398kcal
|331kcal
|Fat
|23.3g
|19.4g
|Saturates
|11.7g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|41.7g
|34.6g
|Sugars
|25.1g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
