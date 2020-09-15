Funktional Foods Vegan Protein Blend Berry 100G

Product Description
- Ready-to-mix berry flavoured vegan protein powder made with pea & rice protein and natural sweeteners.
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Contributes To:
- Muscle
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- 100% plant-based and funktional
- Blend, bake, mix
- No frills, fuss, fillers
- Suitable for vegan
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Powder (50%), Rice Protein Powder (22%), Date Powder, Sweeteners (Xylitol, Steviol Glycosides), Natural Flavouring, Beetroot Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dark and dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Craving a protein hit? Just add me to your favourite milk for a berrylicious shake and a side of some serious gains.
- Blend me into smoothies and shakes
- Use me in baking
- Stir me into brekkie
- Add one serving (20g) to 250-300ml of water, milk or smoothie, shake well and enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Funktional Foods,
- Bristol,
- BS31 1SU.
Return to
- Funktional Foods,
- Bristol,
- BS31 1SU.
- www.funktionalfoods.co.uk
- @funktionalfoods
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 20g
|Energy
|1533 kJ
|307 kJ
|-
|363 kcal
|73 kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|23 g
|4.6 g
|of which sugars
|11 g
|2.2 g
|Fibre
|5.5 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|59 g
|12 g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.36 g
|-
|-
