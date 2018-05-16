Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Soya Stuffing Lattice 500G
New
- Energy1203kJ 288kcal14%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ
Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with savoury soya protein, topped with mushrooms in a puff pastry lattice sprinkled with thyme.
- 100% Plant Based Puff pastry filled with mushrooms and an aromatic soya based stuffing
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reconstituted Soya Protein (10%) [Soya Bean, Water], Palm Oil, Onion, Mushroom (4.5%), Reconstituted Wheat Protein [Wheat Gluten, Water, Wheat Starch], Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thyme, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sage, Stabilisers (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Apple, Sugar, Tomato Purée, White Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mace, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Rosemary, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Potato Starch, Capsicum Extract, Lovage Extract, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 6 35-40 mins Some thyme may have come loose in the carton so re-sprinkle on top of the lattice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|¼ of a pack (117g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1203kJ
|1028kJ
|288kcal
|246kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|22.6g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|9.9g
|8.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 468g.
|-
|-
