By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Mint Buttons & Milk Chocolate Egg 274G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltesers Mint Buttons & Milk Chocolate Egg 274G
£ 5.00
£1.83/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Mini Malteser Buttons (32g).
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with 3 mint Maltesers® buttons.
  • Hollow Egg:
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers® Mint Buttons:
  • Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 32g
  • Please Recycle Me
  • This carton is fully recyclable and can be disposed of at your local recycling centre or placed in your domestic recycling collection box.
  • To recycle the foil please ask your local recycling centre for details.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
  • A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with 3 Bags of Mint Maltesers® Buttons
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 274G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before date see base.Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890812315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

274g ℮

    • A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with 3 Bags of Mint Maltesers® Buttons
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow milk chocolate egg
    • Mini Malteser Buttons (32g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Mint Flavoured Milk Chocolate with Honeycombed Pieces (7.0%), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% Minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% Minimum, Milk Chocolate Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • For best before date see base.Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 32g / (%*)
    Energy 2164kJ692kJ (8%)
    -517kcal165kcal (8%)
    Fat 27g8.7g (12%)
    of which saturates 16g5.2g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 60g19g (7%)
    of which sugars 57g18g (20%)
    Protein 7.4g2.4g (5%)
    Salt 0.40g0.13g (2%)
    Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 32g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    • A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with 3 Bags of Mint Maltesers® Buttons
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Hollow milk chocolate egg
    • Mini Malteser Buttons (32g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% Minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% Minimum, Milk Chocolate Contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • For best before date see base.Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ ~25g / (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g (1%)
    Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g--
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here