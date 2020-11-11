Off The Eaten Path Pea & Bean Stick Sea Salt 100G
- Energy555kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ
Product Description
- A mix of Pinto Bean, Green Pea, and White Bean Potato Sticks with Sea Salt Flavour.
- - 100g pack of Off The Eaten Path Sea Salt Pea & Bean Sticks
- - Deliciously crisp pea and bean sticks simply seasoned with sea salt
- - Made with real vegetables
- - 30% less fat than regular potato crisps
- - No artificial preservatives, flavours, or colours and suitable for vegetarians
- - This pack contains 3-4 servings
- At Off the Eaten Path, we know extraordinary things never happen in the middle of the road.
- We make snacks for the curious surprisingly delicious treats with unexpected combinations of tasty ingredients.
- A mouth-watering adventure for connoisseurs who prefer to discover the path less travelled.
- Discover more tasty snacks:
- Off the Eaten Path Rice & Pea Chips
- Off the Eaten Path Vegetable & Nut Blends
- - Cardboard can be recycled
- Off The Eaten Path and the logo are registered trademarks © 2020
- Great taste 2019
- Surprisingly tasty snacks made with real vegetables
- A Source Of Fibre
- No Artificial Preservatives, Colours Or Flavours
- Suitable For Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- A Source Of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Bean Flour (14%), Pinto Bean Flour (14%), Green Pea Flour (14%), Salt, Potassium, Chloride, Sea Salt, Beetroot Powder, Spinach Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Wheat, Celery, Soya, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans.
Storage
Store In A Cool Dry Place.Once Opened Consume Within 3 Days. For best before date, see side of pack.
Number of uses
This sharing pack contains 3-4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Off the Eaten Path,
- 4 Leycroft Road,
- Leicester,
- Great Britain,
- LE4 5ZY.
- EU: Off the Eaten Path,
Return to
- Consumer Enquiries
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Off the Eaten Path Consumer Care,
- 4 Leycroft Road,
- Leicester,
- Great Britain,
- LE4 5ZY.
- EU: Off the Eaten Path,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- 0800 121 6462 (Freephone)
- 1800 509 408 (International)
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g (%) Serving
|Energy
|1850kJ
|555kJ
|-
|441kcal
|132kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|17.0g
|5.2g (7%*)
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|0.6g (3%*)
|Carbohydrates
|58.0g
|17.0g
|Of which Sugars
|2.2g
|0.7g (1%*)
|Fibre
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|9.7g
|2.9g
|Salt
|2.00g
|0.60g (10%*)
|This Sharing Pack Contains 3-4 Servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020