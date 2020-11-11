By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Off The Eaten Path Pea & Bean Stick Sea Salt 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Off The Eaten Path Pea & Bean Stick Sea Salt 100G
£ 2.25
£2.25/100g
Clubcard Price
Each 30g Servings Contains:
  • Energy555kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1850kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of Pinto Bean, Green Pea, and White Bean Potato Sticks with Sea Salt Flavour.
  • - 100g pack of Off The Eaten Path Sea Salt Pea & Bean Sticks
  • - Deliciously crisp pea and bean sticks simply seasoned with sea salt
  • - Made with real vegetables
  • - 30% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - No artificial preservatives, flavours, or colours and suitable for vegetarians
  • - This pack contains 3-4 servings
  • At Off the Eaten Path, we know extraordinary things never happen in the middle of the road.
  • We make snacks for the curious surprisingly delicious treats with unexpected combinations of tasty ingredients.
  • A mouth-watering adventure for connoisseurs who prefer to discover the path less travelled.
  • Discover more tasty snacks:
  • Off the Eaten Path Rice & Pea Chips
  • Off the Eaten Path Vegetable & Nut Blends
  • - Cardboard can be recycled
  • Off The Eaten Path and the logo are registered trademarks © 2020
  • Great taste 2019
  • Surprisingly tasty snacks made with real vegetables
  • A Source Of Fibre
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Colours Or Flavours
  • Suitable For Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • A Source Of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, White Bean Flour (14%), Pinto Bean Flour (14%), Green Pea Flour (14%), Salt, Potassium, Chloride, Sea Salt, Beetroot Powder, Spinach Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Wheat, Celery, Soya, Mustard, Egg, Crustaceans.

Storage

Store In A Cool Dry Place.Once Opened Consume Within 3 Days. For best before date, see side of pack.

Number of uses

This sharing pack contains 3-4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Off the Eaten Path,
  • 4 Leycroft Road,
  • Leicester,
  • Great Britain,
  • LE4 5ZY.
  • EU: Off the Eaten Path,

Return to

  • Consumer Enquiries
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Off the Eaten Path Consumer Care,
  • 4 Leycroft Road,
  • Leicester,
  • Great Britain,
  • LE4 5ZY.
  • EU: Off the Eaten Path,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • 0800 121 6462 (Freephone)
  • 1800 509 408 (International)

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g (%) Serving
Energy1850kJ555kJ
-441kcal132kcal (7%*)
Fat17.0g5.2g (7%*)
Of which Saturates1.8g0.6g (3%*)
Carbohydrates58.0g17.0g
Of which Sugars2.2g0.7g (1%*)
Fibre8.0g2.4g
Protein9.7g2.9g
Salt2.00g0.60g (10%*)
This Sharing Pack Contains 3-4 Servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Off The Eaten Path Pea&Bean Stick Caramelised Onion 100G

£ 2.25
£2.25/100g
Clubcard Price

Off The Eaten Path Black Pepper Pea & Bean Stick 100G

£ 2.25
£2.25/100g
Clubcard Price

Muller Corner Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 180G

£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

Offer

Muller Corner Skyr Nuts & Chocolate Balls Granola 180G

£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here