Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G
- Energy876kJ 211kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190kJ / 528kcal
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavour Mixed Nut (59%) Bar with a Dark Chocolate Coating (16%).
- Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Just the name of this bar has us drooling - Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate. Smooth caramel, rich dark chocolate, full of nuts and a sprinkle of Brazilian sea salt will have you savouring every bite. And with 5 grams of sugar, it only seems indulgent. This Snack Bar is also high in fibre and a good source of protein to keep you going throughout the day.
- Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts - rich in healthy fats which are great to keep you going for longer.
- Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
- No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- High In Protein & Fibre
- Here at Kind® we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate is a sweet and salty blend of nuts, chocolate and sea salt, finished with the smooth flavour of caramel. Let's make the world a little kinder, one act and one snack at a time.
- 59% nuts
- High in fibre
- Ingredients you can see and pronounce
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40G
- High in protein & fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Almonds, Dark Chocolate Coating (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Honey, Cashews, Pecans, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see front of pack
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 40g (%*)
|Energy
|2190kJ / 528kcal
|876kJ (11%) /211kcal (11%)
|Fat
|39g
|15g (21%)
|of which saturates
|7.4g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|9.6g (4%)
|of which sugars
|17g
|6.6g (7%)
|Fibre
|13g
|5.0g
|Protein
|15g
|6.1g (12%)
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.28g (5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40g
|-
|-
