Vocation X 15 Mile Round Trip Double Ipa 440Ml

3.7(3)Write a review
Vocation X 15 Mile Round Trip Double Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.50
£7.96/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vocation X 15 Mile Round Trip Double IPA 440ml
  • A well-travelled Double IPA brewed with a trio of outstanding hop varieties: Galaxy, Mosaic and Citra.
  • Made in collaboration with Sure Shot - a brand-new venture by brewing legend James Campbell.
  • Definitely worth the journey.
  • Hops: Galaxy, Mosaic BBC and Citra BBC
  • 3.6 UK Units
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Alcohol Units

3.6

ABV

8.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool and drink fresh.Best Before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour carefully, may contain sediment.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,

Return to

  • Vocation Brewery Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Craggs Country Business Park,
  • New Road,
  • Cragg Vale,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT,
  • United Kingdom.
  • vocationbrewery.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not for me this one. Very bitter to the taste and

1 stars

Not for me this one. Very bitter to the taste and not nice at all

Amazing

5 stars

Agree with the first review. If I paid £5/6/7 in a bottle shop I wouldn’t be disappointed. Vocation are knocking it off the park at the moment and this collaboration with ex Cloudwater head brewer is outstanding!

Best of a great bunch!

5 stars

Easily the jewel in the new craft beer range. A fantastic beer and the Cloudwater influence is clear. I hear a lot 'great beer for the price', this is just straight up great beer even at twice the price. Bursting with fruity tropical aromas and full on flavour, with very low bitterness - an absolute winner!!

