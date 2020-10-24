Vocation X 15 Mile Round Trip Double Ipa 440Ml

Not for me this one. Very bitter to the taste and
Not for me this one. Very bitter to the taste and not nice at all
Amazing
Agree with the first review. If I paid £5/6/7 in a bottle shop I wouldn’t be disappointed. Vocation are knocking it off the park at the moment and this collaboration with ex Cloudwater head brewer is outstanding!
Best of a great bunch!
Easily the jewel in the new craft beer range. A fantastic beer and the Cloudwater influence is clear. I hear a lot 'great beer for the price', this is just straight up great beer even at twice the price. Bursting with fruity tropical aromas and full on flavour, with very low bitterness - an absolute winner!!