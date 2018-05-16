Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Dippers 220G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Dippers formed from a mix of pea and wheat protein coated in a light batter, lightly fried.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Enjoy Chicken-Free Dippers as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick Selected Peas from fields
- Take all the Protein goodness* from the dried peas
- Then add delicious herbs and spices
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Carton - Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- Meat-free
- Source of protein and fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 220G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of protein
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Pea Protein (27%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sunflower Oil), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Flour, Wheat Protein (4%), Gelling Agent (Calcium Alginate), Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Maize Starch, Potato Protein, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18 C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 10-12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over frequently.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a classic with a twist
- A twist on the fish finger sandwich, why not try these delicious chicken-free dippers with lots of lettuce, cucumber & tomato salsa on thin sliced wholegrain bread?
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 5 Dippers Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1194kJ
|1049kJ
|- kcal
|286kcal
|252kcal
|Fat
|17g
|15g
|- of which Saturates
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|20g
|- of which Sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|2.7g
|Protein
|8.8g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
