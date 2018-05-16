By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Dippers 220G

Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Dippers 220G
£ 2.50
£11.37/kg

New

Per 5 dippers oven baked provides:
  • Energy1049kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Dippers formed from a mix of pea and wheat protein coated in a light batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Enjoy Chicken-Free Dippers as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • All Natural Plant Power
  • We pick Selected Peas from fields
  • Take all the Protein goodness* from the dried peas
  • Then add delicious herbs and spices
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Meat-free
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Pea Protein (27%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sunflower Oil), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Flour, Wheat Protein (4%), Gelling Agent (Calcium Alginate), Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Maize Starch, Potato Protein, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18 C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 10-12 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over frequently.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a classic with a twist
  • A twist on the fish finger sandwich, why not try these delicious chicken-free dippers with lots of lettuce, cucumber & tomato salsa on thin sliced wholegrain bread?

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 5 Dippers Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1194kJ1049kJ
- kcal286kcal252kcal
Fat 17g15g
- of which Saturates 1.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate 23g20g
- of which Sugars 0.6g0.6g
Fibre 3.1g2.7g
Protein 8.8g7.8g
Salt 1.1g1.0g
This pack contains 2 portions--

