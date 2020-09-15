By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Funktional Foods Vegan Protein Blend Vanilla 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Ready-to-mix vanilla flavoured vegan protein powder made with pea & rice protein and natural sweeteners.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Craving a protein hit? Just add me to your favourite milk for a vanillalicious shake and a side of some serious gains.
  • Contributes to:
  • Muscle Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • 100% plant-based and funktional
  • Blend, bake, mix
  • No frills, fuss, fillers
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
Information

Ingredients

Pea Protein Powder (51%), Rice Protein Powder (22%), Sweeteners (Xylitol, Steviol Glycoside), Date Powder, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark and dry place. Once opened, consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Blend me into smoothies and shakes
  • Use me in baking
  • Stir me into brekkie
  • Add one serving (20g) to 250-300ml of water, milk or smoothie, shake well and enjoy!

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bristol,
  • BS31 1SU.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bristol,
  • BS31 1SU.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk
  • @funktionalfoods

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20g
Energy1520 kJ304 kJ
-360 kcal72 kcal
Fat4.1 g0.8 g
of which saturates0.6 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate23 g4.6 g
of which sugars9.1 g1.8 g
Fibre4.9 g1.0 g
Protein59 g12 g
Salt1.7 g0.34 g
Offer

