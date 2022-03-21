We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Trek Smooth Lemon Protein Flapjacks 3X50g

Trek Smooth Lemon Protein Flapjacks 3X50g
£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon Curd Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack with Lemon
  • You're in for another true british classic revolutionised when it comes to our Smooth Lemon flavoured protein flapjack. We have taken the natural essence of lemon & created a creamy topping to give the perfect lemon taste, without the tanginess!
  • Our smooth lemon protein flapjack is packed full of plant based protein, is vegan friendly and gluten free, so it can be enjoyed by everyone, everyday. Try this fresh flavour on your snack break for a delicious alternative to other cereal bars.
  • We pride ourselves on delivering 'better for you' snacks that are good for your body, for every occasion. We want a world where snacks are not overly processed or lab-manufactured. We dedicate our time to selecting ingredients found in nature, focusing on healthy carbohydrate and plant based protein giving you reliable, long lasting and natural energy that not only feels good but tastes incredible too. Try our mouth-watering Original Oat flavour today! For more delicious protein flapjacks try our TREK Salted Caramel Protein Flapjack or TREK Cocoa Oat Protein Flapjack for the ultimate vegan snacks.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • 100% plant based ingredients
  • 9g protein
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats (25%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Lemon Curd Flavour Topping (Sugar, Vegetable Oils ((Palm Kernel, Palm*, Shea), Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Natural Flavouring, Natural Colouring: Carotene, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)) (14%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Lemon Powder (0.5%), A hint of Natural Flavouring, Salt, *Sustainably sourced

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk.

Storage

Best Before: See side of pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1952kJ976kJ
-467kcal233kcal
Fat21.7g10.8g
of which saturates9.5g4.7g
Carbohydrate48g24.4g
of which sugars23.9g12g
Protein18.4g9.2g
Salt0.60g0.30g
Manganese0.9mg0.45mg
NRV*45%23%
*Nutrient reference value--
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Really pleasant but needs more lemon

4 stars

Really pleasant but needs more lemon

