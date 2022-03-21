Trek Smooth Lemon Protein Flapjacks 3X50g

Really pleasant but needs more lemon
Gluten Free Oats (25%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (15%), Lemon Curd Flavour Topping (Sugar, Vegetable Oils ((Palm Kernel, Palm*, Shea), Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Natural Flavouring, Natural Colouring: Carotene, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin)) (14%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Soya Flour, Raw Cane Sugar, Lemon Powder (0.5%), A hint of Natural Flavouring, Salt, *Sustainably sourced
Best Before: See side of pack
3 x 50g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1952kJ
|976kJ
|-
|467kcal
|233kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|10.8g
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48g
|24.4g
|of which sugars
|23.9g
|12g
|Protein
|18.4g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.30g
|Manganese
|0.9mg
|0.45mg
|NRV*
|45%
|23%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
