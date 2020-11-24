By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tagliatelle 500G

Tesco Tagliatelle 500G
£ 1.35
£2.70/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1414kJ 334kcal
    17%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1414kJ

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta.
  • All our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Made in Italy Made with durum wheat and fresh egg, nested for easy portioning
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg (20%).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: From chilled 3 mins From frozen 4 mins
Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the pasta and simmer.
Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Made using EU durum wheat and egg.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (230g**)Per 100g
Energy1414kJ615kJ334kcal145kcal
Fat2.8g1.2g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate65.1g28.3g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre3.2g1.4g
Protein10.6g4.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
**125g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 230g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

