Canti Estate Gavi White Wine 750Ml

Product Description
- Gavi
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Crisp white peach and citrus flavours with long smooth finish
Region of Origin
Piedmont
Wine Colour
White
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cortese
Vinification Details
- Grapes are hand harvested, destemmed and soft pressed before a cool, slow fermentation. The finished wine is then left on lees for 2 months before blending. A portion of the blend is fermented in oak barrels.
History
- Fratelli Martinu was founded in 1947, in the Langhe area in the 70's. The company underwent substantial technological and production development, always focusing and developing indigenous Italian grape varieties.
Regional Information
- The Gavi zone comprises 11 communes totalling 1000 hectares. Made from the best Cortese grapes grown on prime hillside vineyards. Part of the crop is late harvested, lending extra richness to the wine.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
Return to
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Milano,
- Italia.
- info@cantiwine.com
- www.cantiwinestyle.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020