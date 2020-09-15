By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canti Estate Gavi White Wine 750Ml

image 1 of Canti Estate Gavi White Wine 750Ml
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gavi
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp white peach and citrus flavours with long smooth finish

Region of Origin

Piedmont

Wine Colour

White

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.P.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cortese

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand harvested, destemmed and soft pressed before a cool, slow fermentation. The finished wine is then left on lees for 2 months before blending. A portion of the blend is fermented in oak barrels.

History

  • Fratelli Martinu was founded in 1947, in the Langhe area in the 70's. The company underwent substantial technological and production development, always focusing and developing indigenous Italian grape varieties.

Regional Information

  • The Gavi zone comprises 11 communes totalling 1000 hectares. Made from the best Cortese grapes grown on prime hillside vineyards. Part of the crop is late harvested, lending extra richness to the wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Milano,
  • Italia.
  • info@cantiwine.com
  • www.cantiwinestyle.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

