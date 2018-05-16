Tesco Finest Free From Seeded Bread 400G

- Energy345kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035kJ
Product Description
- Sliced seeded bread made with rice flour, mixed seeds, maize starch, tapioca starch, potato starch and maize flour.
- Our soft, flavoursome loaf is made using a blend of five seeds including sunflower, poppy, brown linseed, golden linseed and millet seeds for a distinctive taste and extra crunch We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
- Baked with a blend of five seeds including sunflower and poppy seeds for a rich flavour
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Seeds (12%)[Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Millet Seed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seed], Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Maize Flour, Sugar, Dried Egg White, Rice Protein, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Fermented Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 12 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1035kJ
|345kJ
|247kcal
|82kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|35.1g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.0g
|Protein
|5.9g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
