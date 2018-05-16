By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Seeded Bread 400G

Tesco Finest Free From Seeded Bread 400G
£ 2.50
£0.62/100g
One slice
  • Energy345kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced seeded bread made with rice flour, mixed seeds, maize starch, tapioca starch, potato starch and maize flour.
  • Our soft, flavoursome loaf is made using a blend of five seeds including sunflower, poppy, brown linseed, golden linseed and millet seeds for a distinctive taste and extra crunch We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Baked with a blend of five seeds including sunflower and poppy seeds for a rich flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Seeds (12%)[Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Millet Seed, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seed], Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Maize Flour, Sugar, Dried Egg White, Rice Protein, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Fermented Maize Starch.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1035kJ345kJ247kcal82kcal
Fat7.2g2.4g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate35.1g11.7g
Sugars3.2g1.1g
Fibre9.0g3.0g
Protein5.9g2.0g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

