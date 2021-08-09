Kinder Cards 25.6G
- Energy276kJ 66kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crispy Wafer with Milky and Cocoa Filling
- For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
- Discover the new Kinder biscuit with milk and cocoa. Kinder Cards is a thin biscuit, unique inside. The cocoa & milk wafers are so thin that you immediately enjoy the surprisingly creamy milk & cocoa filling. The wafers enclose and protect the creamy heart to guarantee the highest convenience, without making your child's hands dirty. Kinder Cards is individually wrapped, to guarantee convenience and crispiness. It is ideal for an on the go break for your child. Kinder guarantees the quality of its carefully selected ingredients.
- 100% Kinder® Taste
- Made with no Colours or Preservatives
- Discover the new Kinder® biscuit with milk and cocoa.
- Kinder Cards is a thin biscuit, unique inside.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.
- Kinder Cards is a biscuit incredibly thin, surprisingly creamy
- Kinder Cards is individually wrapped, to guarantee convenience and crispiness
- Kinder® guarantees the quality of its carefully selected ingredients
- Pack size: 25.6G
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk Powder (28%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (15.5%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (4%), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Vanillin
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts.
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Return to
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- 00 44 330 0538943
- www.kinder.com
Net Contents
25.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece (12.8 g)
|% RI* per piece
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2157/516
|276/66
|3%
|Fat (g)
|26.9
|3.4
|5%
|of which Saturates (g)
|12.9
|1.7
|9%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|55.5
|7.1
|3%
|of which Sugars (g)
|43
|5.5
|6%
|Protein (g)
|11.9
|1.5
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.438
|0.056
|1%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.