Asahi Super Dry Beer 4 X 330Ml Can Fridge Pack

Asahi Super Dry Beer 4 X 330Ml Can Fridge Pack
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 4 x 1.7 UK Units per can
  • Know Your Limits.
  • Don't Drink and Drive
  • www.aboutalcohol.com
  • For UK Government drinking guidelines please visit www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Recyclable
  • Japan's No.1 Beer
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Maize, Hops, Rice

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt.

ABV

5.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
  • via Renato Birolli 8,
  • Rome,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahisuperdry.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy kJ172
Energy kcal41
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.8g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0g

