Kette Chips Roast Chicken & Thyme 150G

Kette Chips Roast Chicken & Thyme 150G
£ 1.99
£1.33/100g

Product Description

  • Kette Chips Roast Chicken & Thyme 150g
  • The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!
  • These chips are not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Sorry this packaging is currently not recyclable.
  • KETTLE® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to S-L Snacks National, LLC and are used under licence. Copyright © S-L Snacks National, LLC 1993 -2017
  • Hand cooked in Norfolk
  • British potato chips
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • A great British Sunday lunch with roast chicken & thyme best shared with loved ones
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • KETTLE®,

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

