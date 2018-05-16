Superfood Bakery Plant Power Protein Pancake Mix 200G
New
Product Description
- Plant Power Protein Pancake Mix
- Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
- Our mission
- We started Superfood Bakery because we wanted to find a healthier way to indulge; without any chemicals, hidden sugars and guilt. That's why we created a range of baking mixes made from real ingredients that you and your body will love. So now you can whip up a delicious stack of pancakes, a tin of brownies or a jar of cookies in less than 20 minutes!
- EU Organic - GB - ORG - 04, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Please recycle
- This box can be recycled and will be accepted in all recycling collection systems.
- Superfood Bakery is registered to Superbake Ltd
- Organic
- High Protein
- Baking mix with organic soy protein
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Flour Blend* (Brown Rice Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Chickpea Flour *, Buckwheat Flour*), Soy Protein Powder* (15%), Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cinnamon*, *Ingredient from Organic Agriculture
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts.
Storage
Store the mix in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in the fridge and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Plant Power Protein Pancake Mix
- 5 mins prep
- 10 mins cook
- Just add:
- For the entire pack (12 pancakes):
- - 2 medium eggs
- - 140ml (1/2 cup + 2tbsp) cow's milk or any dairy-free milk
- Make It Vegan:
- For the entire pack (12 pancakes)
- - 260ml (1 cup + 2 tbsp) of any dairy-free milk
- For 1/2 pack (6 pancakes):
- - 1 egg
- - 70ml (1/3 cup) cow's milk or any dairy-free milk
- Make It Vegan:
- For 1/2 pack (6 pancakes):
- - 130ml (1/2 cup + 1 tbsp) of any dairy-free milk
- Instructions:
- 1. Crack eggs into a deep bowl, add milk and whisk together. Vegan: just add milk.
- 2. Add pancake mix into the eggs and milk, and whisk until combined with no lumps.
- 3. Heat a frying pan over a high heat and add a small amount of cooking oil to grease the pan. Once hot, reduce to a medium heat.
- 4. Use a tablespoon to ladle mixture into the pan. Wait until bubbles start to appear, then flip the pancake over and cook on the other side until golden. Add some berries or honey on top for a heavenly breakfast!
- Top your pancakes with a dollop of peanut butter or coconut yogurt!
Number of uses
Makes 12 pancakes
Name and address
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
Return to
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
- Twitter and Instagram @superfoodbakery
- bake@superfoodbakery.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 10cm pancake made with soya milk
|Energy
|1409kJ
|258kJ
|-
|336kcal
|62kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.6g
|- saturated
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|10.1g
|- sugars
|18.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|20.7g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.33g
