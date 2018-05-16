Tesco Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic 4X250ml

- Energy254kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated low alcohol gin flavour Indian tonic water with sugar and sweetener.
- The perfect balance of citrus and aromatic flavours with tonic water.
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Aspartame), Quinine Hydrochloride.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Recycling info
Can. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4x250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Each can (250ml) contains
|Energy
|102kJ / 24kcal
|254kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Each can
- Energy254kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Aspartame), Quinine Hydrochloride.
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Each can (250ml) Energy 102kJ / 24kcal 254kJ / 60kcal Fat 0g 0g Saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 4.8g 12.0g Sugars 4.8g 12.0g Fibre 0g 0g Protein <0.1g <0.1g Salt <0.01g <0.01g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020