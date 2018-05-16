By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic 4X250ml

Tesco Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic 4X250ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/litre

Each 250ml as sold
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low alcohol gin flavour Indian tonic water with sugar and sweetener.
  • The perfect balance of citrus and aromatic flavours with tonic water.
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Aspartame), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4x250ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100mlEach can (250ml) contains
Energy102kJ / 24kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.8g12.0g
Sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

