Cake Decor Crazy Christmas Faces 22G

Product Description
- Sugar Shaped Decorations
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
- Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
- #CakeDecorChristmas
- This packaging can be recycled!!
- So easy
- Get Your Face On!
- Give Your Cupcakes a Festive Touch with Our Easy-to-Use Crazy Faces!
- Pack size: 22G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dextrin, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Artificial Flavour, Colours (Allura Red, Carmine, Tartrazine, Brilliant Blue, Curcumin, Carotenes, Vegetable Carbon, Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Crazy Christmas Faces can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.
- Why Not Try:
- Pair our Crazy Christmas Faces with Elf Frosting for amazingly festive bakes!
Warnings
- Warning: Allura Red & Tartrazine may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1609kJ/378kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|93.0g
|of which sugars
|72.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
Safety information
