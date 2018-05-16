By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Decor Crazy Christmas Faces 22G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor Crazy Christmas Faces 22G
£ 1.50
£68.19/kg

Product Description

  • Sugar Shaped Decorations
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorChristmas
  • This packaging can be recycled!!
  • So easy
  • Get Your Face On!
  • Give Your Cupcakes a Festive Touch with Our Easy-to-Use Crazy Faces!
  • Pack size: 22G

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dextrin, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Artificial Flavour, Colours (Allura Red, Carmine, Tartrazine, Brilliant Blue, Curcumin, Carotenes, Vegetable Carbon, Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's How...
  • Crazy Christmas Faces can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.
  • Why Not Try:
  • Pair our Crazy Christmas Faces with Elf Frosting for amazingly festive bakes!

Warnings

  • Warning: Allura Red & Tartrazine may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1609kJ/378kcal
Fat0.7g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrates93.0g
of which sugars72.0g
Protein0.0g
Salt0.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

