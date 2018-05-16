Tesco Apple Crumble 500G

- Energy1199kJ 285kcal14%
- Fat10.1g14%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars21.8g24%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- Bramley apple pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.
- British Bramley Apples Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky apple pieces
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Bramley Apple Purée (14%), Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Oats, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a crumble (125g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1199kJ / 285kcal
|960kJ / 228kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|44.0g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|21.8g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
