Tesco Apple Crumble 500G

£ 2.80
£0.56/100g
1/4 of a crumble
  • Energy1199kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars21.8g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Bramley apple pieces in sauce with an oat crumble topping.
  • British Bramley Apples Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky apple pieces
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Bramley Apple Purée (14%), Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Oats, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a crumble (125g)Per 100g
Energy1199kJ / 285kcal960kJ / 228kcal
Fat10.1g8.1g
Saturates4.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate44.0g35.2g
Sugars21.8g17.4g
Fibre2.0g1.6g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

