Lutti Best Fizz Jelly Gums 100G

Product Description
- Jelly Gums Assortment.
- Discover Lutti Best Fizz - an assortment of your most loved fizzy, sour jelly gums!
- All your favorite sour jelly gums!
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Wheat Flour, Modified Starch, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (E100, E120, E133, E161b, E163, E170), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Malate), Dextrose, Flavourings, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Caramelised Sugar, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Radish, Safflower, Sweet Potato, Apple, Cherry, Blackcurrant), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, E306)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place and protect from heat. (max 25°C)
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 4 years old
Name and address
- Lutti SAS France,
- BP 90100,
- F 59588 Bondues Cedex.
Return to
- Lutti SAS France,
- BP 90100,
- F 59588 Bondues Cedex.
- info@continentalsweets.com
- www.lutti.fr
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|1478 kJ / 348 kcal
|Fat
|1 g
|Of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|80 g
|Of which sugars
|64 g
|Protein
|4 g
|Salt
|0,18 g
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 4 years old
