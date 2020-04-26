By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lutti Best Fizz Jelly Gums 100G

Lutti Best Fizz Jelly Gums 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Jelly Gums Assortment.
  • Discover Lutti Best Fizz - an assortment of your most loved fizzy, sour jelly gums!
  • All your favorite sour jelly gums!
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Wheat Flour, Modified Starch, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (E100, E120, E133, E161b, E163, E170), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Malate), Dextrose, Flavourings, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Caramelised Sugar, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Radish, Safflower, Sweet Potato, Apple, Cherry, Blackcurrant), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, E306)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place and protect from heat. (max 25°C)

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 4 years old

Name and address

  • Lutti SAS France,
  • BP 90100,
  • F 59588 Bondues Cedex.

Return to

  • Lutti SAS France,
  • BP 90100,
  • F 59588 Bondues Cedex.
  • info@continentalsweets.com
  • www.lutti.fr

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1478 kJ / 348 kcal
Fat1 g
Of which saturates0 g
Carbohydrate80 g
Of which sugars64 g
Protein4 g
Salt0,18 g

Safety information

